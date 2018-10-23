Ticker
Spain and Sweden not stopping arms sales to Saudi Arabia
By EUOBSERVER
Spain and Sweden have not joined the group of European countries most critical of Saudi Arabia following the death of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Germany, the fourth-biggest exporter of weapons to Saudi Arabia, behind the US, Britain and France, said on Sunday that it would halt arms exports. Neither France, Britain, Spain or Sweden have followed Berlin's move. Saudi Arabia is Sweden's most important export market in the Middle East.