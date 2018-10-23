By EUOBSERVER

The former head of Poland's Supreme Court, Malgorzata Gersdorf, has called on all judges forced into early retirement by the Polish government since July to go back to their desks in line with Friday's (19 October) EU court injunction. She issued the appeal in her "constitutional" role, she said in an open letter, challenging the authority of her government-appointed successor, and highlighting the judicial chaos in Poland at the moment.