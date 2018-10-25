Ticker
Putin 'bag man' risks US trial after EU court ruling
By EUOBSERVER
Austria is free to extradite Ukrainian oligarch Dmitry Firtash to face bribery allegations in the US, the EU court said in a ruling on cooperation with extra-EU jurisdictions Wednesday. Dubbed Russian leader Vladimir Putin's "bag man" by one EU diplomat speaking to EUobserver, Firtash, who used to oversee Russia-Ukraine gas trade, is believed to hold information on Russian corruption schemes and election-meddling, which could come out in the US trial.