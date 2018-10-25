By EUOBSERVER

Austria is free to extradite Ukrainian oligarch Dmitry Firtash to face bribery allegations in the US, the EU court said in a ruling on cooperation with extra-EU jurisdictions Wednesday. Dubbed Russian leader Vladimir Putin's "bag man" by one EU diplomat speaking to EUobserver, Firtash, who used to oversee Russia-Ukraine gas trade, is believed to hold information on Russian corruption schemes and election-meddling, which could come out in the US trial.