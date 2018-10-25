By EUOBSERVER

French leader Emmanuel Macron declined to say if he would back a German-led arms embargo on Saudi Arabia over its murder of a journalist in Istanbul. "I won't answer that question ... whether people like it or not," he told press Wednesday, after France sold €13.6bn of weapons to the retro-kingdom last year. Macron said he would back "international sanctions" against "those responsible", referring to targeted sanctions against Saudi individuals.