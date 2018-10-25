Thursday

25th Oct 2018

Ticker

Danske Bank whistleblower to testify in EU parliament

By

Howard Wilkinson, a British former trader in Danske Bank's Estonia branch, will testify at public hearings in the Danish parliament on 19 November and the European Parliament on 21 November. A non-disclosure agreement with Danske Bank must however first be lifted for the whistleblower to speak freely about the world's biggest money-laundering scandal. Danske's chairman Ole Andersen and representatives from Dutch lender ING were also invited to the EP hearing.

