Ticker
European Parliament to shorten temporary border controls
By EUOBSERVER
A majority of 30-13 MEPs in the European parliament's Civil Liberties Committee voted on Wednesday to allow temporary border checks at national borders for only one year. Schengen countries are currently allowed to control national borders for a maximum of two years if facing serious threat to public order or internal security. Austria, Germany, Denmark, Sweden and Norway still have border checks following the migratory crisis in 2015.