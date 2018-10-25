Ticker
EU rejects lower Austrian family benefits for EU workers
By EUOBSERVER
The European Commission threatened Austria on Wednesday with infringement proceedings after Vienna adopted new rules reducing family allowances to children of non-Austrian EU workers to the standard of living of the country in which the children of employees in Austria lived. European Commission spokesman Christian Wigand said it was a matter of "fairness" and that the commission would not hesitate to use its possibilities as the guardian of the treaties.