Ticker
Ukrainian film director wins 2018 Sakharov Prize
By EUOBSERVER
European Parliament leaders awarded the 2018 Sakharov Prize for freedom of thought to Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov, nominated by the centre-right European People's Party (EPP). Sentsov is from Crimea and in 2015 was sentenced to 20 years in prison by a Russian court for "plotting acts of terrorism". He launched a 145 day hunger strike in May. Human rights watchdog Amnesty International called the sentence a "cynical show trial".