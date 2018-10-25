By EUOBSERVER

European Parliament leaders awarded the 2018 Sakharov Prize for freedom of thought to Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov, nominated by the centre-right European People's Party (EPP). Sentsov is from Crimea and in 2015 was sentenced to 20 years in prison by a Russian court for "plotting acts of terrorism". He launched a 145 day hunger strike in May. Human rights watchdog Amnesty International called the sentence a "cynical show trial".