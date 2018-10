By EUOBSERVER

German MEP Hans-Olaf Henkel does not normally take sides with the eurosceptic British deputy Nigel Farage, but defended him in a letter sent Thursday to European Parliament president Antonio Tajani. "I do not usually defend Mr. Farage's positions, but in this case, it is different", Henkel wrote. Farage, Henkel and other MEPs had laughed when Tajani said the Soviet bloc and Nazi regime "vanished thanks to the European Union".