Thursday

25th Oct 2018

Ticker

Hungary's CEU university prepares to move to Vienna

By

The Central European University, established by billionaire George Soros, will begin preparations to move to Vienna from Budapest after Hungary's government led by Viktor Orban targeted it for closure, and has refused to sign a document letting CEU stay. No university has been pushed out of an EU county before. CEU's fate has been a red line for the centre-right European People's Party (EPP) in its dealings with Orban's party.

Opinion

Turkey: purged beyond return

Turkey's state of emergency following a failed military coup has resulted in a government-led purge of some 130,000 people. Its "State of Emergency Inquiry Commission" to review decisions has only overturned seven percent of the cases.

Feature

Arctic warming alert moves on from polar bear symbol

Environmentalists seek to tell bigger story of Arctic climate change, after studies show that the polar bear - the main symbol of the problem - does not risk extinction as previously feared.

Mogherini's tech experts talk more freely in secret

The EU's foreign service says there are no "records" of the Global Tech Panel meetings, but acknowledged foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini writes summary letters. Five MEPs worried about killer robots suggest the panel's composition is skewed.

News in Brief

  2. Nazi regime did not vanish thanks to EU, MEPs say
  3. Ukrainian film director wins 2018 Sakharov Prize
  4. EU rejects lower Austrian family benefits for EU workers
  5. European Parliament to shorten temporary border controls
  6. Danske Bank whistleblower to testify in EU parliament
  7. Chaos threatens air travellers if Britain leaves EU without deal
  8. France leaves Germany hanging on Saudi arms ban

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. International Partnership for Human RightsOpen letter to Emmanuel Macron ahead of Uzbek president's visit
  2. International Partnership for Human RightsRaising key human rights concerns during visit of Turkmenistan's foreign minister
  3. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSState of the Nordic Region presented in Brussels
  4. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSThe vital bioeconomy. New issue of “Sustainable Growth the Nordic Way” out now
  5. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSThe Nordic gender effect goes international
  6. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSPaula Lehtomaki from Finland elected as the Council's first female Secretary General
  7. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSNordic design sets the stage at COP24, running a competition for sustainable chairs.
  8. Counter BalanceIn Kenya, a motorway funded by the European Investment Bank runs over roadside dwellers
  9. ACCACompany Law Package: Making the Best of Digital and Cross Border Mobility,
  10. International Partnership for Human RightsCivil Society Worried About Shortcomings in EU-Kyrgyzstan Human Rights Dialogue
  11. UNESDAThe European Soft Drinks Industry Supports over 1.7 Million Jobs
  12. Mission of China to the EUJointly Building Belt and Road Initiative Leads to a Better Future for All

