By EUOBSERVER

The Central European University, established by billionaire George Soros, will begin preparations to move to Vienna from Budapest after Hungary's government led by Viktor Orban targeted it for closure, and has refused to sign a document letting CEU stay. No university has been pushed out of an EU county before. CEU's fate has been a red line for the centre-right European People's Party (EPP) in its dealings with Orban's party.