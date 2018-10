By EUOBSERVER

Austria, holding the EU presidency, has urged a Europe-wide arms embargo on Saudi Arabia after it murdered a journalist. "The halt in arms deliveries proposed by chancellor Merkel would be a correct signal," Austrian foreign minister Karin Kneissl told German newspaper Die Welt, referring to German leader Angela Merkel. Kneissl said the ban could also help stop the Saudi-waged "terrible war in Yemen", where millions are at risk of famine.