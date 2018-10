By EUOBSERVER

European Central Bank (ECB) chief Mario Draghi said Thursday he would not buy Italian bonds or rescue its banks unless it applied for a bailout, but said he was "confident" the EU and Italy would reach a deal on Rome's debt limit-busting budget. "Financing deficits is not in our mandate," Draghi said. Paolo Savona, Italy's EU affairs minister, said the ECB ought to "intervene" in case of a bank crisis.