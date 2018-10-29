Monday

29th Oct 2018

Ticker

UK reproduces only 14 out of 236 EU international treaties

By

The Financial Times newspaper reports that the United Kingdom has so far managed to only 'roll over' 14 out of 236 international treaties signed by the European Union. The low figure puts increasing pressure on the UK to secure a deal for its EU withdrawal next March in order to work out the remaining treaties during a transitional period. The treaties cover everything from free trade agreements to financial services.

