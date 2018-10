By EUOBSERVER

Germany's centre-right CDU party and centre-left SPD both dropped by 10% following an election in Hesse state. The two parties are in a governing coalition under chancellor Angela Merkel. The election result is said to be a historic worst for the SPD, which went from 30.7% to 19.9%. The CDU went from 38.3% to 27.9%. The big winners were the Greens, who went from 11.1% to 19.5%.