By EUOBSERVER

Fifty five percent of Israelis said they saw the EU as "more of a foe" in a survey by the Mitvim pollster for The Israeli Institute for Regional Foreign Policies, an Israeli think-tank. The response came after years of EU criticism of Israeli settlement expansion and violence against Palestinians. EU-Israel relations were "excellent", despite the negative "perception", EU ambassador to Israel Emanuele Giaufret told the Jerusalem Post newspaper on Monday.