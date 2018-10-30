By EUOBSERVER

More than 50 days after the Swedish election on 9 September, caretaker prime minister Stefan Lofven announced on Monday that he cannot form a new social democrat-led government. Earlier conservative leader, Ulf Kristersson also gave up. The speaker of the Swedish parliament, Andreas Norlen, is now to negotiate four different versions of a coalition government with party leaders, excluding the far right Sweden Democrats and the Left Party from talks.