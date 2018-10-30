By EUOBSERVER

Greek defence minister Panos Kammenos told his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu in Moscow on Monday Russia was a "strategic partner" and he expected a "new era" in relations after the Greek PM, Alexis Tsipras, visits Russia in December. Shoigu complained about new US military deployments in Greece. The meetings come after Greece expelled two alleged Russian spies for trying to stir up trouble over the Macedonia name-change deal in July.