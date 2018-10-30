Tuesday

30th Oct 2018

Ticker

Greece and Russia mend ties after spy row

By

Greek defence minister Panos Kammenos told his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu in Moscow on Monday Russia was a "strategic partner" and he expected a "new era" in relations after the Greek PM, Alexis Tsipras, visits Russia in December. Shoigu complained about new US military deployments in Greece. The meetings come after Greece expelled two alleged Russian spies for trying to stir up trouble over the Macedonia name-change deal in July.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

Did you know that 65 percent of EU institution staff find EUobserver influential in terms of EU news? We provide the deep context to make informed decisions. Try us.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

Exclusive

EU commission redacted too much in 'WiFi4EU' papers

Secretariat-general of the European Commission decides that information redacted by directorate-general Communications Networks, Content and Technology should have been made public.

Magazine

A deep dive into the EU regional funds

While the regional funds account for a full third of the EU budget, they are somewhat under-reported. EUobserver's latest edition of the Regions & Cities magazine looks at the EU's cohesion policy.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. International Partnership for Human RightsOpen letter to Emmanuel Macron ahead of Uzbek president's visit
  2. International Partnership for Human RightsRaising key human rights concerns during visit of Turkmenistan's foreign minister
  3. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSState of the Nordic Region presented in Brussels
  4. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSThe vital bioeconomy. New issue of “Sustainable Growth the Nordic Way” out now
  5. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSThe Nordic gender effect goes international
  6. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSPaula Lehtomaki from Finland elected as the Council's first female Secretary General
  7. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSNordic design sets the stage at COP24, running a competition for sustainable chairs.
  8. Counter BalanceIn Kenya, a motorway funded by the European Investment Bank runs over roadside dwellers
  9. ACCACompany Law Package: Making the Best of Digital and Cross Border Mobility,
  10. International Partnership for Human RightsCivil Society Worried About Shortcomings in EU-Kyrgyzstan Human Rights Dialogue
  11. UNESDAThe European Soft Drinks Industry Supports over 1.7 Million Jobs
  12. Mission of China to the EUJointly Building Belt and Road Initiative Leads to a Better Future for All

Latest News

  1. EU commission redacted too much in 'WiFi4EU' papers
  2. 'No thanks!' to EU and Nato, Iceland PM says
  3. Poland and Greece still eye WWII billions from Germany
  4. Merkel's rule in doubt after new election drubbing
  5. Anti-Erdogan reporter risks deportation from Germany
  6. A deep dive into the EU regional funds
  7. EU and China perform tricky diplomatic dance
  8. EU commission eyes majority tax rules

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us