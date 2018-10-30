Ticker
Dutch expect to become EU financial hub
By EUOBSERVER
The Netherlands is to become the EU centre for financial instruments trading post-Brexit, the Dutch financial markets authority (AFM) said Monday, while banks were moving from London to Frankfurt and Paris, and asset managers were relocating to Dublin and Luxembourg. "There is a fairly invisible shift taking place in European capital markets," the AFM said. Stocks and bonds trading firm XTX said Monday its EU hub would be Paris, however.