By EUOBSERVER

EU bank supervisory agencies ought to stigmatise bank executives and withdraw licences from lenders in serious money-laundering cases, according to draft EU proposals seen by Reuters. The European Central Bank (ECB) should also give a "clear sign" violations would be a factor in assessing banks' stability. Further legal measures would not be tabled before September 2019, however. ECB calls to create an EU financial crime-fighting agency were not mentioned.