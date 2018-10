By EUOBSERVER

British CO2-polluting firms would pay a fixed fee of about £34 per tonne (€37) if the UK left the EU and its Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) without a deal next year, according to new British proposals out Monday. UK firms currently pay £33, but this is expected to rise to £45 or more by 2020 because the portion of the fee generated by the ETS is forecast to almost double.