By EUOBSERVER

Bulgarian police have arrested the head of its State Agency for Bulgarians Abroad and more than 20 others for selling fake documents allowing mostly Macedonians, Moldovans, and Ukrainians to get Bulgarian passports in order to live in the EU, Bulgarian media report. The documents were being sold for €5,000 each, at the rate of some 30 a week. Bulgaria has naturalised more than 115,000 people in the past 10 years.