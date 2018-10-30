Tuesday

30th Oct 2018

Ticker

Poland pauses judicial purge in line with EU ruling

By

Poland's National Judicial Council (KRS) said Tuesday it would halt recruitment procedures for Supreme Court judges to replace those forced into early retirement. The move was designed to comply with an EU court injunction amid European Commission concerns the retirement scheme amounted to a political purge. "We won't call up anyone. We won't do anything. And in this way we'll comply with the EU injunction," KRS head Leszek Mazur said.

Norway plays politics with abortion laws

Norway's conservative prime minister, Erna Solberg, has proposed tightening the country's abortion laws, in a political gambit that goes against Europe's liberal trend.

Exclusive

EU commission redacted too much in 'WiFi4EU' papers

Secretariat-general of the European Commission decides that information redacted by directorate-general Communications Networks, Content and Technology should have been made public.

