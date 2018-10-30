By EUOBSERVER

Poland's National Judicial Council (KRS) said Tuesday it would halt recruitment procedures for Supreme Court judges to replace those forced into early retirement. The move was designed to comply with an EU court injunction amid European Commission concerns the retirement scheme amounted to a political purge. "We won't call up anyone. We won't do anything. And in this way we'll comply with the EU injunction," KRS head Leszek Mazur said.