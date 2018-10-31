Wednesday

31st Oct 2018

Denmark recalls ambassador over Iran 'assassination' plots

By

Denmark wants the EU to consider new sanctions on Iran for its supposed attempt to assassinate Iranian activists in Denmark. It recalled its ambassador from Tehran on Tuesday. "Denmark can in no way accept that people with ties to Iran's intelligence service plot attacks against people in Denmark," foreign minister Anders Samuelsen said. Prime minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said the alleged murder attempt was "totally unacceptable". Iran denies the allegations.

Opinion

Nuclear weapons: old dilemmas, new dangers

Poland and the Netherlands are working together to strengthen the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty so that apocalyptic visions of the 1960s stay in the past, write the two countries' foreign ministers.

Norway plays politics with abortion laws

Norway's conservative prime minister, Erna Solberg, has proposed tightening the country's abortion laws, in a political gambit that goes against Europe's liberal trend.

News in Brief

  1. Austria will not sign UN migration pact
  2. UK MPs expect roaming charges to return after Brexit
  4. Merkel: I will not be weaker on world stage
  5. Poland pauses judicial purge in line with EU ruling
  6. Norway PM guarantees UK citizens' rights post-Brexit
  7. EU passports for €5,000 in Bulgaria scam
  8. EU pledges new money to protect ocean life

