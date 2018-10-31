Ticker
Denmark recalls ambassador over Iran 'assassination' plots
By EUOBSERVER
Denmark wants the EU to consider new sanctions on Iran for its supposed attempt to assassinate Iranian activists in Denmark. It recalled its ambassador from Tehran on Tuesday. "Denmark can in no way accept that people with ties to Iran's intelligence service plot attacks against people in Denmark," foreign minister Anders Samuelsen said. Prime minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said the alleged murder attempt was "totally unacceptable". Iran denies the allegations.