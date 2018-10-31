Ticker
Austria will not sign UN migration pact
By EUOBSERVER
Following the US and Hungary, Austria has decided not to sign a global UN treaty on migration agreed last July, Austrian broadcaster ORF reported Wednesday. "We have decided that we will not join the pact," said Austrian chancellor Sebastian Kurz. ORF said Austria will be absent at the December signing ceremony in Morroco. Austria currently holds the rotating EU presidency and is in charge of finding compromises on migration legislation.