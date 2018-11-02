Friday

2nd Nov 2018

Party vote on Friday could end Norway's conservative rule

By

The fate of Norway's conservative government under prime minister Erna Solberg could be decided by just one Christian Democrat member in a vote on Friday. Christian Democrat leader, Knut Arild Hareide, challenged Solberg's rule by suggesting his party move its support to a new Labour-led government, which would effectively shift the balance of power in parliament. The Christian Democrats are split down the middle ahead of the vote.

