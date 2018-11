By EUOBSERVER

Arron Banks, the British tycoon who donated £8m (€9m) to pro-Brexit campaigners in 2016, told British broadcaster the BBC on Sunday that the money did not come from Russia. "For the record, there was no Russian money or interference of any type," he said, adding: "It [the £8m] was generated out of insurance business written in the UK." British police are currently investigating Banks' alleged violation of electoral rules.