By EUOBSERVER

Two-thirds of Europeans believe that the world used to be a better place, according to an Eupinions survey from the Bertelsmann Stiftung. Italians were particularly nostalgic, with 77 percent finding the past better. 'Nostalgic' Europeans often appear more rightwing and are generally more critical of immigration, the survey found. Support for EU membership was higher, at 82 percent, among non-nostalgics than among nostalgics (67 percent).