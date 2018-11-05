By EUOBSERVER

Slovak EU commissioner Maros Sefcovic announced on Monday he will back Dutch EU commissioner Frans Timmermans as Social Democrat Spitzenkandidat in May's European Parliament elections. I understand "the power of team spirit and shared goals", he announced in a tweet endorsing Timmermans as the PES party's common candidate. Sefcovic had previously announced in September that he was interested in succeeding Jean-Claude Juncker as the next European Commission president.