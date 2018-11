By EUOBSERVER

The risk Poland is accidentally forced out of the EU due to the ruling party's meddling with the judiciary is real, EU Council chief and former Polish leader Donald Tusk said in Warsaw Monday. "Polexit is possible, not because Kaczynski is planning it," he said, referring to Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the head of the Law and Justice ruling party. "The threat is very serious. Deadly serious. Polexit is possible," he said.