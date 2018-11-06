By EUOBSERVER

The European Central Bank's governing council decided with effect from Monday to withdraw the banking licence of Malta's Pilatus Bank. The bank's Iranian chairman and owner, Ali Sadr Hasheminejad, was arrested in March in the United States over money laundering and bank fraud. Pilatus was also accused by investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia of processing corrupt payments. She was killed a year ago by a car bomb in Malta.