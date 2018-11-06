By EUOBSERVER

European commission vice-president Frans Timmermans on Tuesday said he will, as the centre-left candidate, become the next president of the European Commission. "Don't count us out. We will fight this election, we will win this election," he said. He cited climate change, the next 'industrial revolution' of automation, and lowered social protections following the economic crisis, as among the issues that need to be resolved for a united Europe.