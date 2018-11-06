Tuesday

6th Nov 2018

Ticker

Timmermans: 'We will win' Commission presidency

By

European commission vice-president Frans Timmermans on Tuesday said he will, as the centre-left candidate, become the next president of the European Commission. "Don't count us out. We will fight this election, we will win this election," he said. He cited climate change, the next 'industrial revolution' of automation, and lowered social protections following the economic crisis, as among the issues that need to be resolved for a united Europe.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

Did you know that 65 percent of EU institution staff find EUobserver influential in terms of EU news? We provide the deep context to make informed decisions. Try us.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

Opinion

Hungary's hypocritical war on universities

The full-scale war on academia and critical and independent thinking and the longstanding attacks on the rule of law shows that it's time for the EPP to move from words to action and expel Fidesz.

Visual Data

Asylum seekers appealing returns must get own travel documents

The European Commission wants to increase the return rates of rejected asylum seekers, following pressure from EU states. But the reforms proposed seek to increase detention, and put people who are appealing their decisions at risk.

Letter

Media freedom in Serbia - President Vucic responds

I am an easy target for anyone who wants to attack Serbia for the media situation, because of a brief participation in Milosevic's government, 20 years ago, but I would ask all of them to use facts.

Stakeholder

An open China brings opportunities to Europe

Some 60 years ago, the first major World Fair after World War II was held in Brussels. Sixty years on, China International Import Expo (CIIE), the first world expo dedicated to expanding imports, will open in Shanghai, China.

News in Brief

  1. Timmermans: 'We will win' Commission presidency
  2. Lead MEP on economics committee to head banking lobby
  3. UK 'Leave' donor fined over data breaches
  4. Dieselgate 'still not over', says EU commissioner
  5. EU 'complete' when Western Balkans join, says Kurz
  6. Majority of 54 percent Brits want to stay in the EU
  7. ECB withdraws licence from Malta's Pilatus Bank
  8. Antibiotic-resistant bacteria kill 33,000 in Europe annually

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. International Partnership for Human RightsOpen letter to Emmanuel Macron ahead of Uzbek president's visit
  2. International Partnership for Human RightsRaising key human rights concerns during visit of Turkmenistan's foreign minister
  3. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSState of the Nordic Region presented in Brussels
  4. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSThe vital bioeconomy. New issue of “Sustainable Growth the Nordic Way” out now
  5. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSThe Nordic gender effect goes international
  6. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSPaula Lehtomaki from Finland elected as the Council's first female Secretary General
  7. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSNordic design sets the stage at COP24, running a competition for sustainable chairs.
  8. Counter BalanceIn Kenya, a motorway funded by the European Investment Bank runs over roadside dwellers
  9. ACCACompany Law Package: Making the Best of Digital and Cross Border Mobility,
  10. International Partnership for Human RightsCivil Society Worried About Shortcomings in EU-Kyrgyzstan Human Rights Dialogue
  11. UNESDAThe European Soft Drinks Industry Supports over 1.7 Million Jobs
  12. Mission of China to the EUJointly Building Belt and Road Initiative Leads to a Better Future for All

Latest News

  1. Hungary's hypocritical war on universities
  2. Asylum seekers appealing returns must get own travel documents
  3. Poland could accidentally leave EU, Tusk warns
  4. Euro ministers call on Italy to change its budget
  5. Media freedom in Serbia - President Vucic responds
  6. An open China brings opportunities to Europe
  7. Greek austerity violated right to health, says watchdog
  8. EPP aims to tame Orban with 'values' resolution

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us