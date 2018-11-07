Ticker
MEPs appeal to Merkel to stop Nord Stream 2 gas project
By EUOBSERVER
Almost 100 MEPs, from different political parties, have urged German chancellor Angela Merkel to stop the Nord Stream 2 gas project. "Germany's position on Nord Stream 2 runs counter to the goals of the European Energy Union ..... it increases the EU's energy dependency on Russia," their appeal said. German signatories included Elmar Brok (EPP), Hans-Olaf Henkel (ECR) and Rebecca Harms (Green), while no German Social Democrats signed.