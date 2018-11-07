Wednesday

7th Nov 2018

Ticker

UK watchdog refers Facebook to Irish court for data abuse

By

The UK's information commissioner, Elizabeth Denham, said on Tuesday that Facebook would be referred to the Irish Data Protection Commission for breaking EU GDPR rules in a report to parliament with conclusions of an investigation into consultancy Cambridge Analytica and others' abuse of personal data in political campaigning. "Throughout our enquiries we found a disturbing disregard for voters' personal privacy by players across the political campaigning eco-system," she noted.

Opinion

Hungary's hypocritical war on universities

The full-scale war on academia and critical and independent thinking and the longstanding attacks on the rule of law shows that it's time for the EPP to move from words to action and expel Fidesz.

Visual Data

Asylum seekers appealing returns must get own travel documents

The European Commission wants to increase the return rates of rejected asylum seekers, following pressure from EU states. But the reforms proposed seek to increase detention, and put people who are appealing their decisions at risk.

