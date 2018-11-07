Wednesday

7th Nov 2018

Commission confirms: no Katainen lobbying minutes

The European Commission has told EUobserver that after a "renewed, thorough search" for minutes or any other records of seven meetings commission vice-president Jyrki Katainen held with lobbyists, it found no such documents. Last month, the lack of written records came to light after EUobserver filed an access to documents request - despite Katainen having claimed that when meeting lobbyists, one of his cabinet members "always" takes notes.

Lisbeth Kirk

EPP poised to pick lead candidate, amid struggle over Orban

The EU's largest political family has gathered in Helsinki to chose its lead candidate for the European election next May. They need to take on populists - but are struggling to deal with the 'enfant terrible' within their own ranks.

EPP Spitzen-race: choice between Coke Light and Coke Zero

As the Spitzenkandidat process starts up again - for only the second time - the EPP group selects its lead candidate in Helsinki. Amongst the choreographed friendly rivalry, there are still a lot of policy blanks to fill in.

EU auditors roast commission farming proposal

In a damning report, the Court of Auditors said the European Commission's long-term vision on agriculture in the EU was "not apparent". It also said that clear goals were missing from its CAP plan.

  Commission confirms: no Katainen lobbying minutes
