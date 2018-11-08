Thursday

8th Nov 2018

Ticker

Salvini wins majority for 'security' decree on asylum-seekers

By

Italy's populist-coalition government won a confidence vote, 163 to 59, in the upper house Senate on Wednesday over a controversial security decree. Deputy prime minister Matteo Salvini called it a "historic day" on Twitter. The decree will make it easier for Italian authorities to deport convicted asylum seekers. Critics fear the new decree may increase crime by pushing migrants out of the system and into illegality.

Read and decide

EPP poised to pick lead candidate, amid struggle over Orban

The EU's largest political family has gathered in Helsinki to chose its lead candidate for the European election next May. They need to take on populists - but are struggling to deal with the 'enfant terrible' within their own ranks.

Opinion

EPP Spitzen-race: choice between Coke Light and Coke Zero

As the Spitzenkandidat process starts up again - for only the second time - the EPP group selects its lead candidate in Helsinki. Amongst the choreographed friendly rivalry, there are still a lot of policy blanks to fill in.

