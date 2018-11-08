Ticker
ECB appoints Italian to scrutinise Europe's top banks
By EUOBSERVER
The ECB's governing council appointed on Wednesday, in a secret ballot, Italian Andrea Enria as head of the Single Supervisory Mechanism, which oversees the 118 most important European banks, holding almost 82 percent of all banking assets in the euro area. Enria, currently serving as chair of the London-based European Banking Authority, was elected in competition with Ireland's central bank deputy governor Sharon Donnery.