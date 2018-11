By EUOBSERVER

Germany's Manfred Weber was chosen by delegates to be the lead candidate for the European People's Party (EPP) for May 2019's European elections, at the party's congress in Helsinki on Thursday. Weber, the EPP group leader in the European Parliament, beat Finland's former prime minister Alexander Stubb by 492 votes to 127. Weber will now seek to clinch the presidency of the European Commission, if the EPP win the elections.