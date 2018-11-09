Friday

9th Nov 2018

Ticker

ECR to endorse Zahradil as Spitzenkandidat on Tuesday

By

The European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) group in the European Parliament will on Tuesday evening endorse Czech MEP Jan Zahradil as their 'Spitzenkandidat' to become Commision president, after the result of the May 2019 European elections. The ECR, the third-largest group, joins the European People's Party (Manfred Weber) and the Socialists & Democrats (Frans Timmermans) in having named a 'lead candidate' to replace Jean-Claude Juncker as Commission president.

Xenophobia on the rise in Germany, study finds

Germans, in particular those living in the east, are demonstrating higher levels of xeonphobia and backlash against religious minorities than when compared to five years ago, according to a new study.

Opinion

On Armistice Day, EU is still best gift we can give our children

While young people fought each other in 1918, young people in 2018 travel to study together under the Erasmus programme. But there is a risk of limiting our commemoration to representing the past through just speeches, museum exhibits and visits.

Analysis

Why Brazil's election matters to Brussels

Jair Bolsonaro could render the EU's climate action meaningless, if the newly elected leader of Latin America's biggest country follows through with plans to allow massive deforestation.

