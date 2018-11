By EUOBSERVER

Germany's interior minister, Horst Seehofer, on Sunday offered to step down as Christian Social Union (CSU) party leader, suggesting a special party convention in early 2019 to elect a new leader. It comes as the Bavarian party's new cabinet is sworn in on Monday to govern in coalition with the Free Voters, after a historically poor result in October elections. Seehofer's future as interior minister is unclear.