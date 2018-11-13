By EUOBSERVER

Finland's GPS signal was intentionally disrupted during Nato's 'Trident Juncture' war exercise ending on Wednesday, Finnish prime minster Juha Sipila said on Sunday, adding that "it's possible that Russia was behind it". Sipila said jamming of GPS aviation signals was technically easy and had increased the risk of civilian air traffic accidents. Forces from 31 countries participated in the Nato exercise, the largest in decades, and close to Russian borders.