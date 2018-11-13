Tuesday

13th Nov 2018

Ticker

Romanian minister preparing EU presidency steps down

By

Six weeks before Romania takes over the presidency of the European Union on 1 January, the minister in charge of preparations, Victor Negrescu, has resigned, according to Romanian media. The European Parliament is due to adopt a resolution this week criticising several laws passed in recent months by Social Democrat-led government in Romania, which critics say threaten the independence of judges and the fight against corruption.

Lisbeth Kirk

Italy defiant on budget on eve of EU deadline

Italy would be committing economic "suicide" if it fell in line with EU rules, its deputy leader has said, in a sign that Rome has little intention of bowing to pressure ahead of Tuesday's budget deadline.

EU action on Hungary and Poland drowns in procedure

EU ministers' discussion on how to address rule of law issues in Poland and Hungary gets stuck on procedural issues, while Viktor Orban's government claims it is a target of the Brussels elite because of its anti-migration stance.

EU warns Romania not to abuse GDPR against press

Romania's data protection authority has threatened a €20m fine against reporters investigating high-level corruption. The European Commission has since issued a warning, telling Romanian authorities to give press exemptions when it comes to privacy rights.

Opinion

EU 'Magnitsky Act' must bear its proper name

Sergei Magnitsky gave his life to fighting corruption. The least we can do is to honour his sacrifice in the name of the legislation that his heroism inspired.

News in Brief

  1. Cyprus opens first new border crossings in eight years
  2. Putin's Austrian dance partner cancels Moscow visit
  3. Political deadlock over Sweden Democrat influence
  4. Court: Catalan referendum organisers must repay costs
  5. Italian hosts peace conference on Libya
  6. UK seeks swift use of new EU chemical weapons blacklist
  7. Barnier briefs EU ministers: intense negotiations continue
