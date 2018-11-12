Monday

12th Nov 2018

Ticker

Romanian minister preparing EU presidency steps down

By

Six weeks before Romania takes over the presidency of the European Union on 1 January, the minister in charge of preparations, Victor Negrescu, has resigned, according to Romanian media. The European Parliament is due to adopt a resolution this week criticising several laws passed in recent months by Social Democrat-led government in Romania, which critics say threaten the independence of judges and the fight against corruption.

Read and decide

Opinion

All Quiet on the Eastern Front?

Russia is trying to foment a clash between Hungary and Ukraine over the territory of Zakarpattia in a potential crisis overlooked by EU leaders.

Agenda

Merkel and Brexit in the spotlight This WEEK

The now-outgoing German chancellor will outline her vision for Europe in the EU parliament, as political parties gear up for the election next May. Brexit will also dominate, even though talks have yet to yield to a breakthrough.

Romania 'using EU data protection law to silence journalists'

An award-winning journalism outlet in Romania is being threatened with fines by the country's data protection authorities - for having disclosed connections, on Facebook, of powerful politicians and a firm embroiled in scandal.

