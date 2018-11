By EUOBSERVER

Macedonia's former prime minister Nikola Gruevski has fled to Hungary and asked for political asylum, according to his Facebook post, after a Skopje court ordered his arrest when he failed to surrender for a two-year corruption sentence. "Over the last few days I have received countless threats against my life," the post said. Gruevski, a pro-Kremlin ally of Hungary's PM Viktor Orban, is also facing other trials in Macedonia.