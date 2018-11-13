Ticker
EU parliament 'deeply concerned' on Romania judiciary
By EUOBSERVER
The European Parliament is "deeply concerned" over reforms to the Romanian judicial and criminal laws, it said in a resolution adopted on Tuesday, which highlights the undermining the separation of powers and the fight against corruption. The parliament called on Romanian authorities to stop any measures which would decriminalise corruption in office. Romania's ruling socialists have been criticised for tweaking legislation to have their top official avoid corruption charges.