Ticker
Draft Brexit deal on London cabinet agenda on Wednesday
By EUOBSERVER
EU and UK negotiators have agreed on a draft text of the Brexit withdrawal agreement, according to reports, as British prime minister Theresa May will on Wednesday have to convince her divided cabinet to accept it. The EU-27 ambassadors will also meet, and member states could still raise objections. The key obstacle, avoiding a hard border on the island of Ireland, may have been overcome by a UK-wide customs arrangement.