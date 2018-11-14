By EUOBSERVER

The Danske Bank money-laundering affair, the largest in history, was probably "the tip of the iceberg," Stephen Kohn, a lawyer representing a Danske Bank whistleblower, has told the Reuters news agency. "The money ... all went to large, multinational Western financial institutions," he said. "Europe is asleep [on money laundering]. I am angry at what I see in Europe," he said. EU laws made whistleblowers "into martyrs", he added.