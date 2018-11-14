By EUOBSERVER

Italian journalists' unions FNSI and Usigrai have held flash protests after top figures from the ruling 5 Star Movement (5MS) party called reporters "whores" and "jackals" over their coverage of alleged cronyism by Virginia Raggi, the party's Rome mayor. "Freedom of press is under attack," Usigrai president Vittorio di Trapani said. 5MS also threatened new laws to cut funding for publishers and to punish media for conflicts of interest.