By EUOBSERVER

Jerome Corsi, a US conservative writer under investigation by the FBI over Russian election-meddling, has said he faced questions over the activities of British eurosceptic MEP Nigel Farage. They asked about "predominantly US politics, but of course Brexit was in the background," he told British newspaper The Guardian. Farage called it "malicious gossip". US newspaper The New York Times said Brexit bankroller Arron Banks was also under investigation.