By EUOBSERVER

Finnish prime minister Juha Sipila has told the country's STT news agency that Helsinki was making preparations to take over the next EU presidency, starting 1 January, from Romania, but that Bucharest had not filed a request to do so. He spoke after Romanian president Klaus Iohannis said his country was "totally unprepared". Romanian PM Viorica Dancila told press Tuesday: "I assure you that Romania is ready".