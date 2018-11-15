Ticker
Czechs join other EU states in rejecting UN migration pact
By EUOBSERVER
The Czech Republic's government on Wednesday decided to join several other EU countries in rejecting a United Nations pact on the treatment of migrants, Reuters reported. The non-binding pact was agreed in July by over 190 countries and is expected to be signed in December. Hungary and Austria have already dropped out, with Bulgaria and Poland also expected not to sign. The EU commission has criticised Austria over its decision.